Warriors give up late lead, fall to Long Beach State 68-66

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team lost a heartbreaker at the Honda Center Thursday night, allowing Long Beach State to score a last second go-ahead field goal to defeat Hawaii 68-66 in the Big West Tournament.
Long Beach’s Jordan Roberts scored the winner with just 0.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter after the 499ers mounted an 18-point comeback to advance to the semi finals to take on No. 1 UC Irvine.
The Warriors (18-13) will now await word on its postseason fate with their regular season now officially over.
This marks the second-consecutive season the 'Bows surrendered a double-digit lead in the Big West Tournament and third-straight year the ‘Bows lost in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Zigmars Raimo led Hawaii in scoring with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Brocke Stepteau and Eddie Stansberry each chipped in with 12 points.
Roberts led four 49ers in double figures with 18 points and nine boards as first-team all-Big West guard Deishuan Booker added 15 points of his own.
