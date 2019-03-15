Wahine shut out SIUE, 5-0

Wahine shut out SIUE, 5-0
Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics
By David McCracken | March 15, 2019 at 4:47 AM HST - Updated March 15 at 4:47 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brittany Hitchcock’s complete game helped the Rainbow Wahine softball team shut out SIUE 5-0 Thursday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hitchcock improved to 7-4 on the season with her 22nd career complete game. She allowed zero runs on three hits while giving up three walks and recording three strikeouts.

Callee Heen hit a solo home run to put Hawaii ahead in the fourth before Nicole Lopez hit an RBI double in the fifth inning to put Hawaii up 4-0.

Sissy Pantastico put the game away in the sixth with a solo shot of her own over the outfield wall.

SIUE's Corrina Rivas (3-5) suffered the loss in a complete-game. She gave up five runs on five hits with three walks and a strikeout.

The Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic will continue Friday as Hawaii takes on No. 4 Alabama. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. HT.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.