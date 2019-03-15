Wahine shut out SIUE, 5-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brittany Hitchcock’s complete game helped the Rainbow Wahine softball team shut out SIUE 5-0 Thursday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Hitchcock improved to 7-4 on the season with her 22nd career complete game. She allowed zero runs on three hits while giving up three walks and recording three strikeouts.
Callee Heen hit a solo home run to put Hawaii ahead in the fourth before Nicole Lopez hit an RBI double in the fifth inning to put Hawaii up 4-0.
Sissy Pantastico put the game away in the sixth with a solo shot of her own over the outfield wall.
SIUE's Corrina Rivas (3-5) suffered the loss in a complete-game. She gave up five runs on five hits with three walks and a strikeout.
The Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic will continue Friday as Hawaii takes on No. 4 Alabama. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. HT.
