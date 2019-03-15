Sunrise Open House: Honolulu (Town)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s Sunrise open house, let’s look at 2-bedroom properties available in town for less than 600-thousand dollars.
This two bedroom, two bath apartment on Magellan Avenue is near the prospect area ... and close to downtown. It’s been remodeled with a new kitchen and dark bamboo flooring. The unit is also close to the freeway. Listed at 450-thousand dollars with a maintenance fee of 548-dollars.
Moving into Waikiki now ...This unit in the Monte Vista condos is right along the Ala Wai. It features 2 bedrooms, with 1 full and 1 half bathroom. It was recently renovated .. and as you can see there’s a beautiful view. This one’s going for 499-thousand dollars ... with a 789 dollar maintenance fee.
