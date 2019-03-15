Rainbow Wahine advance to Big West title game with 66-58 win over UC Riverside

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tia Kanoa’s 19-point performance guided the No. 2 Rainbow Wahine basketball team past UC Riverside, 66-58, to advance to the Big West Championship game to take on No. 1 UC Davis.
The senior guard shot 7-of-12 from the field and converted all four of her free throws to pace the Wahine in points. Kanoa also recorded six rebounds and nine assists on the night, setting up Courtney Middap and Lauren Rewers for nine points apiece and Leah Salanoa for 11 points of her own.
Malou De Kergret paced UC Riverside with 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting, but her efforts weren’t enough to take down the ‘Bows.
Hawaii (15-15) won its fourth-straight game and will now take on the Aggies (24-6) on Saturday. The Wahine the only Big West team to beat UC Davis this season.
This will be the second time since 2016 that the ‘Bows will take on the Aggies in the Big West title game as they defeated UC Davis as the No. 2 seed three years to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
Tip-off for tomorrow’s showdown is set for 12:30 p.m. HT. The game will be shown live on WatchESPN.com.
