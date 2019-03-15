Rail CEO answers questions about audits and subpoenas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Andrew Robbins, the CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) joined us this morning on Sunrise to answer questions about the critical audits and federal subpoenas. Robbins says HART is doing all it can to comply with officials and he is fully committed to transparency. He also detailed what will be presented to transportation officials during a presentation at the end of April. And he remains confident that the entire project will be finished by the end of 2025 if not sooner than that. He also hopes to open the first 10 miles of the rail for service next year.