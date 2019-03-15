Pet dog killed in 2-alarm house fire in Kaimuki

KAIMUKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-alarm house fire in Kaimuki killed a pet dog on Thursday night, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
The fire — on 19th Avenue — broke out around 7:45 p.m.
Officials said three adults lived there, but they were not home at the time.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire was extinguished by 8:50 p.m.
HFD said the house had smoke alarms, but it did not have fire sprinklers.
The blaze caused about $700,000 in damage.
Officials are still investigating the cause.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.