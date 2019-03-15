MS-13 members charged with murder of 16-year-old who was stabbed 100 times

The boy’s body was dumped and set on fire in Stafford, VA

Five MS-13 members are accused of murdering Jacsun Chicas.
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 15, 2019 at 12:38 PM HST - Updated March 15 at 2:06 PM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Police say five members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested after a 16-year-old’s body was dumped and set on fire.

Prince George’s County police said Jacsun Chicas, who lived in northern Virginia, was killed in a Maryland home and his remains were dumped near the Rappahannock River in Stafford.

Police said Chicas had been stabbed as many as 100 times. The body was discovered after a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy noticed a fire on the side of the road.

Chicas’ mother told NBC Washington she believes her son was targeted because he was getting out of gang life and MS-13 suspected he was cooperating with police.

All five suspects are charged with first-degree murder. One of the suspects is 16, and is being charged as an adult.

((Source: NBC Washington))

The five suspects are:

  • Jose Ordonez-Zometa, 29, of Landover Hills, MD
  • Jonathan Castillo-Rivera, 20, of Annandale
  • Christian Martinez-Ramirez, 16, of Falls Church
  • Kevin Rodriguez-Flores, 18, no fixed address
  • Jose Hernandez-Garcia, 25, no fixed address

