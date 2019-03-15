Light winds, few showers ahead of a weekend cold front

The work week will end with a lot of sunshine and very little in the way of showers or wind through Saturday. A fast-moving cold front will bring a brief increase in showers and cool northerly winds on Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s into Sunday night. Winds will shift and become more east-northeast, ushering in dry and stable trade wind weather on Monday. Mostly dry trade wind conditions are expected for much of next week.
Small to moderate-sized surf is expected for north and west shores through the end of the week. Forecast models show a strong low pressure area in the North Pacific will result in rapidly-building surf early Sunday, with surf exceeding warning levels for north and west shores Sunday evening and Sunday night before declining Monday. Look for a high surf warning to be issued sometime Saturday or Sunday, and prepare for possible coastal inundation Sunday into early Monday.
