Kauai visitor dies after jump from Hoopii Falls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 52-year-old Georgia man was killed Thursday afternoon when he jumped off the rocks at Hoopii Falls and suffered a head injury.
The man was identified as John Daniel St. John.
Kauai police said St. John was with friends at the falls when he jumped into the water and became unresponsive. His friends pulled him from the water, called 911 and administered CPR.
Police said first responders could not revive St. John at the scene. He was taken to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy to determine his exact cause of death is pending.
