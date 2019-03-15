Hundreds of Hawaii’s youth to join nationwide climate change rally

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of Hawaii’s youth will join a nationwide rally Friday calling for legislative action on climate change.
It’s all part of an effort called the U.S. Youth Climate Strike, a coalition of kids and teens throughout the nation aiming to urge legislators to enact pro-climate legislation.
The protesters’ goal: move away from fossil fuels and push for 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Kawika Pegram, a Waipahu High School student, says the state’s current target of 2045 to achieve 100 percent renewable goals “ignores the current science and fails my generation and future generations who will have to live with the consequences of our leader’s denial and procrastination."
“We will not allow them to steal our future,” Pegram said.
The U.S. as well as 95 other countries will be participating in their own protests.
Friday’s rally at the state Capitol — which starts at 3 p.m. — will feature youth speakers, legislators and other climate science leaders.
