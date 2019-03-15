HPU falls to No. 8 Alaska-Anchorage, 76-69

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University's women’s basketball team fell short of its comeback bid against No. 8 Alaska-Anchorage today in the NCAA DII Women’s West Regional Quarterfinal, losing 76-69.
HPU (23-9) were down by as many as 18 points in the game but the Sharks were able to cut the deficit to three points with under a minute go. However, the Seawolves held off HPU to advance to the regional semi finals.
“We played a heckuva game, but Alaska-Anchorage was just a bit better than we were today,” said HPU coach Reid Takatsuka. “I’m proud of the how hard we played and the great comeback to get a shot at the end.”
The Sharks were led by junior Starr Rivera’s 18 points and three assists while the Seawolves’ Hannah Wandersee scored a game-high 22 points and six rebounds.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.