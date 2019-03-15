HFD responding to a 2-alarm fire at a Waikiki high rise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to building fire at a Waikiki high rise.
The call came in around 4:45 p.m. for the fire at 411 Hobron Lane, the Chateau Waikiki condos.
Details are still developing. Smoke was seen from the surrounding areas.
Preliminary reports indicate the fire was under control by 5:20 p.m.
Residents were evacuated or told to shelter in place. Motorists are also being asked to avoid the area if possible.
No word on any injuries at this time. Details are still developing.
This story will be updated.
