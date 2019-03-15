Great Weekend Weather with Sunday BIG Surf and frontal system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today through Saturday we have light winds in the forecast. That makes for sunny skies with some Afternoon sea breezes over the islands that will bring interior clouds each day with isolated showers. A shallow cold front will pass quickly through the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday with a brief increase to windward and mountain cloud cover and showers. Stronger northerly winds arriving with the front will shift to northeasterly trade winds on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state.
Moderate surf will remain along north facing shores today and tomorrow. A gale force low far northwest of the islands will bring increasing surf Saturday night that is expected to reach the islands exceeding warning levels. Expect surf to rise rapidly along north and west facing showers. The surf will peak early Sunday evening/night, and then steadily decrease Monday into Tuesday.
Caution: Due to the BIG SURF on Sunday night. The combination of the giant surf, strong northerly winds, and near peak monthly high tides, overwash of low-lying coastal areas and roadways is likely Sunday through Monday, with the most vulnerable time frame around the high tide cycle Sunday night. With these conditions, expect significant beach erosion and strong harbor surges which may cause damage to boats and infrastructure along north and west facing coastlines and harbors.
A Special Weather Statement remains posted to highlight these potential impacts.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.