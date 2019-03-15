Great Weekend Weather with Sunday BIG Surf and frontal system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today through Saturday we have light winds in the forecast. That makes for sunny skies with some Afternoon sea breezes over the islands that will bring interior clouds each day with isolated showers. A shallow cold front will pass quickly through the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday with a brief increase to windward and mountain cloud cover and showers. Stronger northerly winds arriving with the front will shift to northeasterly trade winds on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state.