Forecast: Light winds, few showers ahead of a weekend cold front

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The work week will end with a lot of sunshine and very little in the way of showers or wind through Saturday. A fast-moving cold front will bring a brief increase in showers and cool northerly winds on Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s into Sunday night. Winds will shift and become more east-northeast, ushering in dry and stable trade wind weather on Monday. Mostly dry trade wind conditions are expected for much of next week.