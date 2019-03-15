2 families left homeless after morning blaze in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten people were left homeless Thursday after a blaze tour through a two-story townhouse in Nanakuli.
The American Red Cross of Hawaii said the duplex on Helelua Place was home to two families, with five people in each family. The Red Cross is assisting the families with immediate emergency needs.
The blaze started about 9 a.m. and some 37 firefighters responded. When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were pouring from the back of the townhouse.
The damage from the fire was calculated at $270,000 to the unit and $30,000 to its contents. An additional $10,000 in damage was reported in neighboring units.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
