Commission recommends pay raises for governor, lawmakers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor, department heads and state legislators are set to get modest to sizable pay raises under a salary schedule approved by the Commission on Salaries this week.
Under the pay schedule, state legislators ― who are part-time ― would earn $74,160 by 2024.
That’s up from $62,604 today.
The salaries for the House speaker and Senate president would rise from $70,104 to $83,052 in five years.
Meanwhile under the proposal, the governor would earn $188,400 a year ― from $165,048 today.
The lieutenant governor, department directors and their deputies would also get pay raises.
The Judicial Branch would see modest salary hikes under the proposal.
Today, Hawaii chief justice brings in $238,104. In five years, that would rise to $248,124.
That’s a pay rise of roughly 4 percent over the period.
The salary schedule is now set for review by the state Legislature.
