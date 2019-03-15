Business Report: Hawaii Opera Theater, Maui brewers, Kaiser hospital chef

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s business report, the Hawaii Opera Theater is holding its annual benefit this Sunday at the Hawaii Theater. Keoki Kerr emcees a celebration of the life of Beebe Freitas, longtime head of music for HOT, organist at First Presbyterian, and teacher at Punahou.
Also, the Maui Brewers Festival is tomorrow at the MACC. Tickets go on sale this morning at 10. The Brewers Festival raises funds for MACC programs on Hawaiian culture, the arts and education.
Finally, Kaiser Hawaii has hired a chef to oversee all food service including inpatient, cafeteria and catering at Moa, the Moanalua Medical Center. Dan Saito was trained in Paris and worked under Wolfgang Puck. He worked at Manele Bay and Dunes of Maui Lani Country Club.
