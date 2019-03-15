‘Bows complete comeback in 7-4 win over Cal State Bakersfield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A six-run eighth inning saw the Rainbow Warrior baseball team mount a late comeback to defeat Cal State Bakersfield 7-4 Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii (9-8) trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the eighth inning before Alex Baeza hit an RBI single followed by and Ethan Lopez RBI double. Daylen Calicdan was clutch again for the ‘Bows, delivering a two-run go-ahead double to give Hawaii the lead.
The Warriors went on to tack on two more runs in the eighth in the three-run victory.
Freshman Li'i Pontes went 5.0 innings for the ‘Bows, recording three strikeouts while giving up one earned run on seven hits. Colin Ashworth took over for the next 2.0 innings with one run on one hit.
Cade Smith earned the win after striking out the side in the eighth inning and Dylan Thomas earned his first save of the season in the ninth.
Game 2 of the series is set for Friday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for at 6:35 p.m. HT.
