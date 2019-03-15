Bomb cyclone makes destructive way across country

(CNN) - This is the last weekend of winter 2019, and it’s making a grand exit.
More than 100 million people are under a watch, warning or advisory as the storm heads toward Canada.
A bomb cyclone is when pressure drops at least 24-millibars within a 24-hour period.
The wrath of the bomb cyclone was seen and felt in Omaha, where the Mormon Canal Bridge washed out.
In Lowell, IN, heavy winds knocked down power lines and 40-foot-tall pines.
“I don’t know where that tree came from because it wasn’t one of these. I don’t know,” said Madonna Snyder of the tree that fell on her house.
"You could hear it run through there. It was real loud, like a train," she said.
Severe weather and flooding also impacted the Evansville, IN, area, according to WFIE.
The heavy rains from the bomb cyclone caused major flooding in Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
“We all of a sudden heard our washer and drier start buzzing and the water started rising in the basement,” one Fond Du Lac, WI, resident said.
Rising water along the Elkhorn River prompted evacuations in Norfolk, NE, a city of 24,000 people. One person is dead and two others are missing elsewhere in Nebraska, KNEP reported.
Evacuations also took place in other eastern Nebraska communities.
A disaster declaration was issued by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, where dozens of residents had to be rescued from floodwaters.
Some areas saw a lot of snow. Nearly four feet fell in southern Colorado.
The bomb cyclone is forecast to move east and then north to Canada, but its aftermath won't fade away anytime soon.
“With this melting snow and high temperatures, it’s really gonna bring the rivers up. We’ll be dealing with this for a while. We’ll be patient and do the best we can,” said Dennis Yoder with the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s highway maintenance.
