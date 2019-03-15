Attention, shoppers: Daiso has opened a second Oahu location

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular Japanese bargain store Daiso has opened a second Oahu location ― and this one is in town.
Shoppers and employees celebrated the store’s opening on Thursday, nearly three months after the first Hawaii location opened in Pearl City. Lines of shoppers trying to get into the Pearl City location stretched outside the store for months after its opening.
The Honolulu store that opened Thursday is located at 1024 Piikoi Street. Hours will be limited due to parking and staffing issues, according to a store spokesperson: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
To apply for open positions at the store, click here.
