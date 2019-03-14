Wanted Wednesday: Man wanted for violating probation after moped theft

Wanted Wednesday: Man wanted for violating probation after moped theft
Gerald Hebert, 29, is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall, 150 pounds, and brown eyes and black hair. (HPD)
By HNN Staff | March 13, 2019 at 3:08 PM HST - Updated March 13 at 3:08 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - CrimeStoppers is seeking public assistance in locating 29-year-old Gerald Hebert.

Police say he’s wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with terms of probation.

He was on probation for driving a stolen moped in 2018. An officer pulled him over for a traffic violation and ran a check on the moped’s plates.

Hebert was placed under arrest for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

He has 12 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.