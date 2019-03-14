UH receives a record-number of applications from interested students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The University of Hawaii is reporting a significant uptick in interested students after a record-high number of applications were received.
For the upcoming fall season, the university said they got nearly 19,000 undergraduate applications. That’s 33 percent more than last year.
Most of the applications came from first-year college students, the university said.
In the fall of 2018, the university’s flagship campus in Manoa welcomed 2,209 freshmen to campus. It was the school’s largest freshmen class in history.
“Our work is far from over, the increase in applications shows that the word is out about UH Manoa being one of the world’s great research institutes for higher education, making it an attractive option for students on a local, national and international level,” said Assistant Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Director of Admissions Roxie Shabazz.
The university has been aggressive on many ends to increase enrollment, including campaigns targeted at new students, outreach and at one point, school administrators considered freezing pre-planned tuition hikes to make education more affordable.
