Several people evacuated after fire rips through historic building in Kohala

KOHALA, BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over a dozen guests were forced to evacuate a hotel in Kohala late Wednesday after a fire ripped through the building, according to Big Island fire officials.
The fire broke out around 11:20 p.m. at the Kohala Village Inn and Hub near the intersection of Hawi Hill Road and Akoni Pule Highway, officials said.
That’s where firefighters found the interior of the historic building — which includes the hotel, restaurant and multiple businesses — fully involved.
The blaze was under control by 3:30 a.m. Thursday, but as of 9 a.m., firefighters were still on scene.
According to fire officials, a 2,000 gallon propane tank was approximately 10 feet from the fire on one side.
The roof was partially collapsed, and all exterior walls and most interior walls were still intact.
The blaze caused about $1 million in damage.
The cause remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.