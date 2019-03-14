Rainbow Wahine remain ‘locked in’ ahead of Big West Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team is set to take on UC Riverside on Friday and they are more than ready to go to battle in Friday’s Big West Tournament semi final.
“They’re locked in,” head coach Laura Beeman said of her players. “I’m really relaxed. I feel good about where we are, I feel good about this group, I feel awesome about their energy. I don’t want to say they’re chill and relaxed, but you can hear the racket in the background.”
There’s been plenty of reason for Hawaii to feel energetic and confident going into the Big West Tournament as the ‘Bows are riding a three-game win streak into Friday.
“Winning makes long road trips feel really good,” Beeman said. “The girls have great energy. What we’ve been able to do on the road has been really fun. Travel is travel, but this team makes it really enjoyable - they’re locked in. The energy is great, so we’re feeling good.”
As the No. 2 seed in the tournament, the Wahine had to wait until Wednesday evening to find out they be playing No. 3 UC Riverside, who took down Long Beach State 67-50.
Hawaii will play the 2nd lowest seed remaining in the tournament on Friday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.