Product promises painless hair removal. So, does it work?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ever watched an infomercial or seen a strange product at a store and wondered: Does it really work?
That’s why the HNN digital team is bringing back “Does it work?" ― a familiar segment (circa the early 2000s) to the Hawaii airwaves that tried some of the most unique products out there.
In this segment, reviewer Risa Hoshino, a professional make-up artist, tried out the Finishing Touch Flawless “Facial Hair Remover.”
Claims:
"Gentle enough to use every day - with no downtime waiting for regrowth. Removes facial hair instantly and painlessly from lip, chin, cheeks; removes peach fuzz so make-up glides-on flawlessly"
What our reviewer found:
· It’s a shaver (so it’s painless) and is not pulling the hair out from the root.
· It does work well on fine, short, fuzzy hairs.
· It’s quick and portable, but is not small enough to use on eyebrows.
Product Grade: B
The Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover can be purchased on Amazon, at Target, and many other retailers.
