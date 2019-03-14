More typical trade wind conditions ahead

Several reinforcing northwest swells will keep moderate sized surf in place along north facing shores through the remainder of the week. A gale force storm in the north Pacific will send a large swell towards the islands Thursday night into the weekend. This should lead to rapidly building surf out of the 330/340 degree direction on Sunday, with heights exceeding warning levels along north and west facing shores. Surf is expected to peak late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night at giant levels and steadily decrease Monday into Tuesday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) will likely be required for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui and Big Island sometime later this week.