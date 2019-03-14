Man who tried to kidnap girl at ‘Lucky Strike’ sentenced

Man who tried to kidnap girl at ‘Lucky Strike’ sentenced
45-year-old Jason Dee Nolen. (HNN File)
By HNN Staff | March 13, 2019 at 4:59 PM HST - Updated March 13 at 5:04 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man suspected of attempting to kidnap a girl at an Ala Moana arcade was sentenced Wednesday.

Jason Nolen received five years for third degree sex assault, and 10 years for attempted kidnapping.

Last March, the 45-year-old was caught on surveillance video following the young victim around “Lucky Strike Social.”

The 9-year-old victim reported being fondled and grabbed by the man before managing to get away.

Nolen’s sentences will run concurrently, with credit for time served.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the crime.

[ Read the original report: Police seek public's help to find man accused of trying to kidnap girl at mall ]

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.