Man who tried to kidnap girl at ‘Lucky Strike’ sentenced

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man suspected of attempting to kidnap a girl at an Ala Moana arcade was sentenced Wednesday.
Jason Nolen received five years for third degree sex assault, and 10 years for attempted kidnapping.
Last March, the 45-year-old was caught on surveillance video following the young victim around “Lucky Strike Social.”
The 9-year-old victim reported being fondled and grabbed by the man before managing to get away.
Nolen’s sentences will run concurrently, with credit for time served.
He previously pleaded not guilty to the crime.
