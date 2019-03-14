Lopez leads Hawaii to 1-0 win over Niagara

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An inside-the-park home run from Nicole Lopez was enough for the Rainbow Wahine softball team in a 1-0 win over Niagara Wednesday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Izzy Din improved to 7-3 on the season with the win after pitching five shutout innings allowing just three hits on the night. Brittany Hitchcock earned the save.
In the third inning, Lopez hustled around the bases to score on a hit that sailed into right field in what turned out to be her eighth home run of the season. It was also the first inside-the-park home run of her career.
Niagara pitcher Karsen Cotton threw a complete game in the loss.
The Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic continues on Thursday with three games as Hawaii will play the last game of the day against SIUE. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. HT.
