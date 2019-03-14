Kauai man sentenced for a test drive that turned into an auto theft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Kauai man has been sentenced for stealing a brand new car right off the lot of the dealership in January 2018.
Jovi Enrique, 30, will serve ten years behind bars for stealing a Honda Pilot after a test drive.
Kauai officials say the former Anahola man went on a test drive with a King Auto Center employee in the vehicle. When they got back to the dealership, the employee got out, and Enrique drove the vehicle straight toward the employee who jumped onto the hood of the Pilot.
“Enrique swerved and jerked the car as he drove off the lot, throwing the employee into the road and damaging the vehicle in the process,” officials said in a news release.
Enrique was later arrested, charged, and pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery. In exchange for the plea, several lesser charges were dismissed.
As a part of his sentence, he will also have to pay restitution.
