Freshmen hope high energy, excitement will translate into win at Song Contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chase Kamikawa has always been musically inclined.
A Kamehameha Schools student since kindergarten, he applied to be the freshman co-ed director and was selected to lead by his class.
“I was like, oh my God. I’m going to be that person directing our class,” Kamikawa said.
He says he wanted to be a class director since kindergarten when he saw Song Contest on television.
"I just felt that all the work that I put in over the years really paid off," he said.
These year's theme is Na Mele Ohana with songs written by musical trailblazer Vickie Ii Rodrigues. Kamikawa picked the song "Na Pua o Iolani" for his class.
"It talks about Iolani Palace as a gathering place for all the people of Hawaii. I feel so strongly about the events that happened at Iolani Palace and what we can do moving forward as a lahui," said Kamikawa.
These freshman have energy, but can they channel that excitement into a win?
"We have no experience so that first time is going to be such a magical thing for us to experience together as a family," he said.
Kamikawa says as a co-ed director, he enjoys his relationship with his classmates and he hopes their feeling of ohana and humbleness will move the freshmen forward.
“It makes me proud. I’m going to be the one to lead our class and hopefully to victory,” said Kamikawa.
