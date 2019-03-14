Have you claimed your tax return? 7,000 Hawaii residents haven’t

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The IRS says there are thousands of people in the islands with unclaimed refunds. Roughly 7,000 residents, the IRS estimates.
To those 7,000 people, the IRS owes a collective $8.5 million. That’s an average of $935 per person.
But it doesn’t apply to this year’s taxes, it applies to those who did not file a 2015 federal income tax return.
To collect the money, taxpayers must file their 2015 tax return no later than this year’s tax deadline.
If a tax return is not filed by that day, the money will go to the U.S. Treasury.
Across the nation, the the amount of unclaimed money by residents in other states tops $1.4 billion.
"We’re trying to connect over a million people with their share of $1.4 billion in potentially unclaimed refunds for 2015,” said IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig. “Students, part-time workers and many others may have overlooked filing for 2015. And there’s no penalty for filing a late return if you’re due a refund.”
