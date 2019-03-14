Contractor injured while working on Pali Highway slope stabilization project

Photos taken Friday, March 3 show state employees working to repair portions of the Pali Highway and reinforce the slope mountainous slope above the roadway. (Photos: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 47-year-old contractor working on repairs to the Honolulu-bound lanes of the Pali Highway was seriously injured this week by falling branches.

The state Transportation Department said the man was operating a forklift when he was hit.

The work was part of ongoing repair work to slopes above the Honolulu-bound lanes of the highway. Officials hope to have the highway reopened by August.

A DOT spokesman said that the injury underscores the dangerous conditions contractors are encountering.

