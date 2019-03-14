‘Bows look to get back on track against Cal State Bakersfield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off a hard-fought series against Oregon this past weekend, the Rainbow Warrior baseball team is on the mend and back on the field this weekend against Cal State Bakersfield at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii (8-8) will play the Roadrunners for the second time in program history, losing to Cal State Bakersfield 4-3 in 2018.
While this series has a short history behind it, that won’t be for long as the Roadrunners will join the Big West in 2020, allowing the Warriors to get an early glimpse at a future conference opponent.
“Their pitching numbers are very good,” head coach Mike Trapasso said of the Roadrunners. “I think what it shows is that they’re gonna force us to pitch well because anytime you’re facing a team that has success pitching, that means we’re probably not going to score a lot of runs, which means we’re going to have to hold them.”
While Cal State Bakersfield offers a good pitching staff, Hawaii is no slouch on offense. Led by Maaki Yamazaki hitting .333, Scotty Scott (.323) and Alex Baeza (.315) the ‘Bows have a chance to get back in the win column after losing three-straight to the Ducks.
Hawaii will look for its ninth win of the season Thursday night against the Roadrunners at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.