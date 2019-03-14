Authorities respond to another inmate disturbance at Maui jail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding Wednesday to another inmate disturbance at Maui Community Correctional Center, Hawaii News Now has confirmed.
Additional details on the incident were not immediately available.
On Monday, a riot at the Maui jail left behind significant damage to two separate housing modules.
New photos provided to HNN from inside Maui Community Correctional Center show the extent of that damage ― trash everywhere, broken furniture and doors, and charred walls from where a fire was started.
Officials have not yet put a price tag on the clean-up and repairs.
Authorities have blamed severe overcrowding for the problems at the facility, located in Wailuku. But onlookers have also questioned why there was no warden on duty when the riot broke out.
MCCC houses about 410 people, but is designed for 301 beds.
Overcrowding was further exacerbated in the wake of Monday’s riot, which forced nearly 200 inmates in the damaged housing modules to move elsewhere in the jail.
