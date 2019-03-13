California woman dies after being pulled from Waikiki waters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday after being pulled from the waters off Waikiki over the weekend, Honolulu police said.
The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jane Chapman, of California.
According to a police bulletin, the woman was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive while swimming on Saturday.
She later died on Monday, police said.
No foul play was suspected.
Police are investigating.
