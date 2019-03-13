Trade winds backing off a bit, with a few windward and mauka showers

Trade winds will blow over the islands for the next few days, thanks to a high pressure system to the northwest. Some clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas. As we approach the end of the week, winds will become lighter as a front nears the state from the northwest. The front is expected to bring a thin band of showers that will pass quickly over the islands, starting early Sunday morning. Cooler and stronger north winds will follow behind the frontal band.