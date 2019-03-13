Pedestrian dies in 3-vehicle Mountain View crash

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian died Tuesday following a crash in Mountain View.
Hawaii Island police say around 12:30 a.m., a 2003 Toyota pickup was heading north on Highway 11 when the driver attempted to make a left turn into the Mountain View Post Officer.
The vehicle was then struck by an oncoming 2017 Ford Bus.
Police say the collision pushed the Toyota into an unoccupied Subaru Sedan that was parked. The Toyota then struck a pedestrian who was walking out of the post office.
The pedestrian was taken to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition and later died.
The identity of the pedestrian has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.
This story may be updated.
