Movement afoot to establish Hawaiian Recognition Day as state holiday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A push to establish La Kuokoa ― Hawaiian Recognition Day ― as an official state holiday and repeal Good Friday from among the state’s official holidays is gaining steam at the state Legislature.
Senate Bill 1451 passed through the Labor and Public Employment Committee on Tuesday.
It’s got broad support, including from Hawaiian Civic Clubs, whose members say re-establishing Lu Kuokoa as a holiday would rightfully honor the Hawaiian kingdom and the history of the islands.
Hawaiian Recognition Day would be on Nov. 28 of each year, the date set for the holiday by King Kamehameha III.
“Throughout the 1850s and 1870s, Hawaii celebrated La Kuokoa with luau, music, and marches,” the measure said.
“The celebration grew under the reign of King Kalakaua, with formal proclamations sent by official circular to the foreign diplomatic corps in Hawaii and the Hawaiian Kingdom consuls abroad, informing them of the holiday.”
Hawaii is among 12 states that still observe Good Friday as a state holiday.
Good Friday, marked before Easter Sunday, is when Christians commemorate Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.