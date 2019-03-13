Maui mayor to deliver State of the County address tonight

MAUI COUNTY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino is set to deliver his first State of the County address Tuesday.
Victorino will give the address at King Kekaulike High School Performing Arts Center beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will be televised locally on Maui, and it is open to the public. Seating will be first-come, first serve.
Akaku Maui Community Media will broadcast the speech on cable Channel 55.
His address comes at a time of conflict between him and members of the county council.
Last week, council members didn’t see eye-to-eye with Victorino over some controversial nominations.
