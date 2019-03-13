He led his class to victory in the KS Song Contest. Now, he’s helping young leaders do the same

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the days leading up to Song Contest, Kamehameha’s high school schedule revolves around the morning practice.
Choral Director Zachary Lum is one of the many musical minds working behind the scenes to make it all happen.
“They are learning these massive choral arrangements in 30 minute increments. I don’t know how it works, but it has to,” Lum said with a chuckle.
It’s no easy feat. The Kamehameha Schools Song Contest is a tradition now in its 99th year, and is unlike anything outside of the islands.
It features 1,800 high school students singing traditional songs a cappella in Olelo Hawaii.
Lum believes in music is education. He went through the Song Contest experience himself as a student and co-ed class director, leading his class to victory many times.
“My biggest piece of advice would be to savor the experience of not only being a part of song contest, but a part of song contest from their position,” he said as wise words to this year’s leaders.
Besides teaching at Kamehameha, Lum is part of the Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning band, Keauhou.
Chase Kamikawa, this year's freshman co-ed director, says he was inspired to be a Song Contest leader in 2010 while he was in kindergarten watching Lum on TV.
"All the directors have something special about them and I could just see it. He (Zachary Lum) had that special connection that made that made the song maybe come out so much better.
Back then, Lum lead his senior class to victory and a coveted sweep of the awards.
"Song Contest is about perpetuating the language and perpetuating what's important, what we almost lost," said Lum back in 2010 on Hawaii News Now.
Over the years, his mantra remains steadfast as he’s given back to his school, and the event that has become a part of him.
“This is something that is entrenched in tradition and will continue to be a tradition. I think that it reminds us that we are part of something bigger,” he said.
