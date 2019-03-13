Investigation: No laws were broken when athletes skied down a snow-less Mauna Kea

MAUNA KEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii has completed their investigation into an incident some found disrespectful to the Native Hawaiian community.
In February, a video of three professional athletes skiing and snow boarding down a snow-less Mauna Kea hillside surfaced online.
It drew harsh criticism for both the athletes involved and the managers of the mountain.
The investigation, recently conducted by the UH Hilo Office of Maunakea Management, revealed that there was no damaged done to historic archaeological sites or natural resources on the mountain.
But the investigation did reaffirm the need for an enhancement of management rules.
“There was no legal recourse to penalize the individuals because no laws were broken,” the university said in a news release. “UH is in the process of developing administrative rules, an essential resource management tool that would address these types of situations.”
After Hawaii News Now reported on the incident, one of the athletes issued an apology, saying “I can now see that we should not have skied on the volcano at Mauna Kea ― at this astonishing and powerful mountain.”
The public is being urged to submit comments on the latest draft of the administrative rules for the mountain.
Read the full investigation report below:
