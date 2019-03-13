If someone pressures you to buy jewelry off the street, police say don’t fall for it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Buyers beware: Honolulu police are sending out a warning about a fake jewelry scam.
Honolulu CrimeStoppers says its been a problem on the mainland for a while now, but is happening on Oahu, too.
They say criminals are approaching people on the streets offering to sell jewelry at a discount so they can make some quick cash.
“They are traveling in groups, they are approaching them at fast food restaurants and in the parking lots of shopping centers or even just on the side of the streets and they are basically saying that they are going through a hard time right now and they lost their wallet and they are trying to make their way back home and they need to sell the jewelry for whatever cash you want to give them,” Sgt. Chris Kim of HPD said.
If you encounter someone asking you to buy jewelry, call Honolulu CrimeStoppers to report it at 955-8300.
