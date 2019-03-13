Here’s how a list of countries banning Boeing planes will affect Hawaii flights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii flights will be affected by Wednesday’s Canadian government decision to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliners.
Air Canada ordinarily flies the MAX 8s on its runs from Vancouver and Calgary to Hawaii. Air Canada has 24 of the jets.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to the airline for further details and is awaiting a response.
WestJet — which also serves Hawaii from cities in western Canada — ordered 50 MAX 8s and has 13 so far, but does not use them to Hawaii. It flies a Boeing 737-800 instead.
Most nations and most airlines have now grounded MAX 8s. Not only did the EU bar MAX 8s, except for a final non-commercial trip to a site where it would be tested and maintained, but the French, Dutch and British banned overflights as well.
But U.S. aviation authorities were still saying Wednesday that the aircraft was safe, adding that no other nation had supplied evidence to the contrary.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao emphasized the point Tuesday by flying a Southwest Airlines MAX 8 from Austin, Texas to Washington, D.C.
Southwest and American Airlines are the only U.S. carriers flying MAX 8s.
Southwest has more of them than any other world airline. American flies them along the East Coast.
Southwest intends eventually to use them to Hawaii, but its initial Hawaii routes will be served with Boeing 737-800s, the same model WestJet uses.
Concerns about MAX 8s arose after the recent fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that bore similarities to an October crash by the Indonesian carrier Lion Air. In both cases, there were indications that an onboard computer put the nose down during ascent.
USA Today and other U.S. media reported that U.S. pilots had filed reports complaining that the planes tried leveling off on ascent, and one complained that the issue was not covered in Boeing’s training manual.
Boeing says the MAX 8 is safe. But it also says it’s working on a software update.
