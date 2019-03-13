Hawaii falls to Utah, 3-2

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team lost a heartbreaker to Utah Tuesday night, 3-2 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Hawaii (16-7) took an early 1-0 lead in the fourth inning thanks to an Alyssa Sojka run before the Utes (11-3) tied things up in the sixth off a fielding error.
Utah took a late 3-1 lead in the eighth of an Ally Dickman two-run blast before Hawaii made it interesting with another Sojka run. However, time ran out for the Wahine in yet another close loss.
Izzy Dino (6-3) started on the mound for the ‘Bows, pitching all eight innings in the loss. She allowed three runs on eight walks, two walks and recorded three strikeouts.
The Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic is up next for the Wahine, featuring No. 4 Alabama (25-0, 3-0 SEC), Niagara (0-7, 0-0 MAAC) and SIUE (7-7, 0-0 OVC).
Hawaii takes on Niagara on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. HT.
