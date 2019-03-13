Forecast: Slightly lighter trades, a few windward showers ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will blow over the islands for the next few days, thanks to a high pressure system to the northwest. Some clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas. As we approach the end of the week, winds will become lighter as a front nears the state from the northwest. The front is expected to bring a thin band of showers that will pass quickly over the islands, starting early Sunday morning. Cooler and stronger north winds will follow behind the frontal band.
At the beach, there are currently no marine warnings in effect. Surf will be relatively quiet Wednesday ahead of a reinforching northwest swell on Thursday and Thursday night, keeping surf elevated for north and west shores into the weekend, with a larger warning-level swell anticipated on Sunday and Monday.
