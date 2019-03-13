Family of a murder victim left baffled, angry of alleged killer’s sudden release

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a homeless man who was killed in 2014 is searching for justice.
His alleged killer was released from jail this week and the second degree murder charge against him was dropped because of persistent delays in the man’s prosecution.
Derrick Hernandez was accused of stabbing 42-year-old Frankie Feliciano at a beach park in Maili. Essentially, the state had to release Hernandez because he didn’t get a speedy trial.
“When I found that out I was like, wow how can this be? This guy killed my brother you know? How can he be released?” said Frankie’s brother Franklin Feliciano.
The case against Hernandez was dismissed Monday because judge Paul Wong said his right to a speedy trial under Hawaii law was violated. The judge overruled prosecutors who said his time under mental health treatment and other delays should not have counted against the speedy trial deadlines.
“I don’t think this is a situation of the prosecutors dropping the ball, I don’t think this is a situation of a judge making a wrong decision. An accumulate delay resulted which was enough of a delay that the rules require that the case be dismissed,” explained Hernandez’s attorney Ben Ignacio.
Frankie’s family and friends say that explanation isn’t good enough.
“We are really mad right now. He took our loved one from us. My brother was a quiet guy and he never bothered nobody. So, it’s a big loss in our family,” said Frankie’s sister Frande Feliciano.
Because the case was dismissed without prejudice, prosecutors can still try to charge Hernandez again for second degree murder. We reached out to see if they plan on doing that but haven’t heard back.
