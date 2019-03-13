Crews have removed 14,000 shopping carts from city streets since 2013

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the last six years, the city crews responsible for clearing materials left behind at homeless encampments from the streets have picked up more than 4.6 million pounds of materials.
That figure includes more than 14,000 shopping carts and more than 3,200 cubic yards of metals.
The city is requesting nearly $1.7 million in the fiscal year 2020 operating budget for the Stored Property and Sidewalk Nuisance cleaning crews. The funding would got to replace aging vehicles and purchase additional trucks.
In a news release, the mayor said the new figures underscore the amount of trash that accumulates on city streets.
