Comfortable trade wind weather settles in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will prevail over the next couple days as a ridge of high pressure remains to the north of the state. Clouds and showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas in this trade wind regime. Winds will diminish Friday through Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest, with local land and sea breezes expected in many areas. Showers will favor windward areas at night and interior areas during the afternoon and evening in this light wind pattern. A cold front will sweep southeastward through the islands Saturday night into early Sunday, bringing a band of showers with it as it moves through. High pressure and rather dry conditions are expected in the wake of the front early next week, with light showers favoring windward slopes.
Several moderate northwest swells will arrive through the week, but surf along north and west facing shores will remain below the advisory threshold. A long fetch of gale-force northwest winds will spread toward the islands Friday and Saturday. Surf will build above warning levels along north and west facing shores Sunday, peaking late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night. Due to the combination of large surf and strong northerly winds, some overwash is possible along low-lying coastal areas and roadways, especially near the time of the high tide early Monday morning. Surges will be possible in north and west facing harbors.
