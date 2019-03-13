A cake boutique is closing its doors — but not going out of business

AINA HAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) -A popular shop for sweet treats in East Oahu is closing its doors. But its not a total loss for customers.
After 12 years in business, Cake Couture at Aina Haina Shopping Center is closing up shop for good on April 6.
They posted a note on their Facebook page Tuesday saying they appreciated all the support over the last few years, and they will undergo a re-branding as an online business.
Owner and baker Carmen Emerson-Bass did custom wedding and celebration cakes for over 10 years before opening up her first cupcake exclusive boutique.
