A cake boutique is closing its doors — but not going out of business

A cake boutique is closing its doors — but not going out of business
Cake Couture creates amazing cakes for all occasions. (Cake Couture)
By HNN Staff | March 12, 2019 at 6:50 PM HST - Updated March 12 at 6:50 PM

AINA HAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) -A popular shop for sweet treats in East Oahu is closing its doors. But its not a total loss for customers.

After 12 years in business, Cake Couture at Aina Haina Shopping Center is closing up shop for good on April 6.

They posted a note on their Facebook page Tuesday saying they appreciated all the support over the last few years, and they will undergo a re-branding as an online business.

Owner and baker Carmen Emerson-Bass did custom wedding and celebration cakes for over 10 years before opening up her first cupcake exclusive boutique.

Thank you to all my amazing customers and neighbors who shared this chapter with us. I will miss you! *** I will keep you posted, stay tuned.

Posted by Cake Couture on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.