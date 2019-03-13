Business Report: The Boeing 737 MAX 8

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of MAX 8′s fly every day without incident. But who flies them? And where?
The New York Times made a map, based on all the MAX 8 flights the last week of February. The flights to Hawaii are by the Canadian carrier WestJet.
Southwest, which has the largest U.S. fleet of MAX 8, plans to use them to Hawaii eventually.
American Airlines flies them to Miami, the Caribbean and Latin America. Air Canada flies them from Montreal to SFO and LAX.
